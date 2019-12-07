Leader of Omoyele Sowere’s legal team, Femi Falana (SAN), has asked the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to discipline lawyers in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet over the ‘desecration of the court.’

Concise News reports that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) rearrested the convener of the Revolution Now protest on Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, less than 24 hours after his release by the agency on bail.

The DSS forcefully took the activist to its headquarters in Abuja after its operatives had clashed with supporters of Sowore inside the courtroom.

Confronting the security officials, Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana, said it was very wrong to carry out such an operation in court.

Falana has said that his legal team would meet on Saturday to determine the next line of action.

“Even though President Muhammadu Buhari has a duty to caution the Department of State Services, the blame of the desecration of the court today (Friday) rests squarely on lawyers in government, who are under a duty to ensure that the rule of law is observed,” Falana said.

“They have all taken the oath to respect the Constitution and other laws of the country. That Constitution guarantees the independence and impartiality of the courts.

“They therefore cannot sit in a cabinet under a regime that terrorises the courts and subverts the rule of law.

“It is a matter the Nigerian Bar Association should take up against the lawyers in the cabinet by instituting disciplinary proceedings against them.”

He also said that “there is no warrant of arrest, there is no detention order. What the DSS did today was the height of contempt of court.

“Nobody is above the law. You either abolish the courts or allow them to function effectively.

“This is a situation where the DSS operatives invaded the court and forced the judge to adjourn proceedings; they chased the judge out of her court, disrupted the proceedings and forced the judge to adjourn all cases.

“These are manifestations of fascism, which cannot be accepted in any civilised society. This has never happened in Nigeria where you take over a court forcefully in order to arrest an unarmed citizen.

“You remember that it was the illegal invasion of the National Assembly by masked DSS men that led to the dismissal of the former DG, DSS, by this government.

“So for the same barbaric conduct to occur again is unacceptable. This is a regime that parades 10 senior lawyers, including four Senior Advocates of Nigeria.”

Sowore was released by the DSS on Thursday night after the court had ordered his release within 24 hours, about four months after he was arrested.

The DSS had held on to the two men, who are standing trial for alleged treasonable felony, since the court ordered their release on 4 October.

They were arrested over the planned Revolution Now protest, which the DSS referred to as a treasonable offence.

But Sowore and Bakare pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had filed seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering against the activist.