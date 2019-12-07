Nigerian singer and politician, Banky W has reacted to the re-arrest of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services on Friday.

Concise News reports that Sowore, the convener of the ‘Revolution Now’ protest was re-arrested inside the Federal High Court, Abuja, less than 24 hours after DSS bowed to court orders to release him from detention.

Reacting to the development, Banky W took to his Twitter handle to condemn the re-arrest, describing it as a “shame to Nigeria’s democracy”

The singer said: “This brings shame to our fragile Democracy. This is an absolute disgrace to our country & a blatant abuse of human rights. It doesn’t matter whether you agree with Sowore’s political ambitions or not. This is a new low, even for us. M.Buhari, pls surprise us & do the right thing.”

Recall that Davido also reacted to the development, saying that justice has become a thing of the past in Nigeria.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Davido said “Justice slowly becoming a thing of the past n our dear country ….

“A kid somewhere in nigeria dreaming of becoming a lawyer and bettering the community would see this and start having doubts … just sad”