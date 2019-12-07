Nigerian singer and politician Banky has taken to his Twitter handle to condemn the re-arrest of Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Concise News reports that Sowore, the convener of the ‘Revolution Now’ protest, was re-arrested at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday morning, less than 24 hours after the DSS bowed to court orders to release him from detention.

“This brings shame to our fragile Democracy. This is an absolute disgrace to our country & a blatant abuse of human rights. It doesn’t matter whether you agree with Sowore’s political ambitions or not. This is a new low, even for us. M.Buhari, pls surprise us & do the right thing,” the singer twitted.

Recall that another singer Davido also reacted to the development, saying that justice has become a thing of the past in Nigeria.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Davido said: “Justice slowly becoming a thing of the past n our dear country….

“A kid somewhere in nigeria dreaming of becoming a lawyer and bettering the community would see this and start having doubts … just sad.”