It’s yuletide season, a time to be super overwhelmed with all the different options that are out there, and time to build a bond with family and friends.

Some of these activities could be indoors or outdoors which may be a time out to the cinemas with families and friends.

While you may still be contemplating how to spend the holidays, gather some folks, head for the cinemas and go see blockbuster movies.

As you grab popcorn at the cinemas, be prepared to find some new favourites and figure out what happens to some familiar characters.

Below are some thrilling movies you cannot afford to miss:

Your Excellency

This blockbuster is Mo Abudu’s forthcoming movie, which doubles as Funke Akindele’s directorial debut.

This social-media-driven political satire features Funke Akindele-Bello as the wife of a billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate Olalekan Ajadi (Akin Lewis) who is obsessed with Donald Trump. He becomes a credible contender when his dance moves and gaffes ignite social media. Could a three-time loser pose a serious challenge for the presidency?

The star-studded cast also gets a chance to shine, suggesting a barrel of laughs from every angle, as they poke fun at Nigerian politics and society at large.

Your Excellency will be in cinemas across Nigeria from 13 December 2019.

2. Merry Men 2

This is the sequel to blockbuster movie, ‘Merry Men’, produced by ace comedian Ayo Makun.

For the sequel, AY, Falz, Ramsey Nouah, and Jim Iyke return as the Merry Men, and Williams Uchemba joins them as the fifth Merry Man.

Ay, in a post on Instagram said “there is no force as powerful as a woman that wants revenge, in ‘Merry men 2’ the ladies are about to show the guys how it’s done! Guess who gets the paycheck for a perfect payback”

‘Merry Men’ tells the story of four most eligible and notorious bachelors in Abuja, Remi Martins (Falz the Bad Guy), Amaju Abioritsegbemi (Ayo Makun), Ayo Alesinloye (Ramsey Nouah) and Naz Okigbo (Jim Iyke).

The group, dubbed ‘The Yoruba Demons’, are known for their thriving businesses, palatial homes, fast cars and penchant for beautiful women.

The thrilling movie will be out in all cinemas across Nigeria on December 20.

3. Muna

A mind-blowing movie that everyone should look out for in this season as Adesua Etomi-Wellington shows an unusual act as an actress.

Muna, which is Kevin Nwankwor’s action-packed film, tells story of a spirited girl raised by her grandmother; the last surviving member of their family. Muna’s driving desire to provide a better life for herself and grandmother in the land of milk and honey leads to shady characters that will change the trajectory. Landing her smack dab into the hands of traffickers. That experience turns her once golden heart into one driven by stone cold revenge on those who stole her innocence.

’Muna’ stars Adesua Etomi in the leading role, along Adam Huss, Sharon Ifedi, Robert Miano, Onyeka Onwenu among others.

The movie was released on Friday, December 6.

4. Survival Of Jelili

This comic one is mostly for Yoruba movie lovers and it comes eight years after the success of the original comedy flick, ‘Jelili’.

Survival Of Jelili is the story of a young man named Jelili, whose quest to attain societal relevance takes him on different jobs. At the end, it will leave you with lessons mixed with lots of laughter to his folly.

‘Survival of Jelili’ features top acts like Toyin Abraham, Dele Odule, Desmond Elliot, Seyilaw, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, Woli Agba, Arole, Papi Luwe, Aisha Lawal, Rachael Okonkwo and Razak Olayiwola aka ojopagogo,andBolanle Ninalowo.

The release date is December 6.

5. Sugar Rush

Sugar Rush is an upcoming nollywood movie by Jade Osiberu.

It tells the story of three young ladies who found a total sum of $800,000 and decided to spend it all. But it was later discovered that the money is the loot of some internet fraudsters and the ladies have the EFCC and a ring of criminals to contend with.

The movie stars D’banj, Adesua Etomi, Bisola Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye, William Uchemba, Banky Wellington, Omoni Oboli, Toke Makinwa, Tobi Bakre, Mawuli Gavor, Adedimeji Lateef, Uzor Arukwe, Jide Kosoko and others.

Sugar Rush is set to release in cinemas on December 25, 2019.

6. Kpali

What do you expect from a movie which stars veteran actor, Nkem Owoh and Seyi Law?

‘Kpali’ is tells story of a young Nigerian and Investment Banker, Amaka, who’s got 30 days to secure a resident permit (kpali) in the United Kingdom or face the consequence which might include disappointment or deportation.

The movie also stars Ini Dima-Okojie, Gloria Anozie-Young, Linda Ejiofor, Kunle Remi, Uzor Arukwe, Kunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole, and Linda Ejiofor- Sulaiman among other

‘​Kpali’ will be in cinemas from December 20.