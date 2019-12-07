Shiloh 2019: You Are Not Doing Well, Oyedepo Tells Buhari

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners’ Chapel has declared that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is not doing well.

Speaking yesterday at the Shiloh 2019 programme, the cleric who again condemned the proposed hate speech bill which he described as a stone-age mentality said the government must be told that it is not doing well.

He Said: “Now they are looking for hate speech, they are not looking for hate act. Which one is worse, hate speech or hate act? See somebody and cut his head then you are free, then say to somebody you are stupid then you die. Can you imagine that? It’s a stone-age mentality. But I think we are free from it now. There is nothing wrong in trying to make attempt. You think we are all dummies? What education do you have? Where did you get it from? You bamboozle everybody. You are not doing well you are not doing well, they must tell you that you are not doing well, what’s your problem?

The cleric continued, “hear me, please hear me”, he then asked the congregation, “is this government doing well?” to which they all replied in chorus “no”.

Watch the video below: