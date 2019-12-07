Opeyemi, wife of human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has condemned the re-arrest of her husband describing it as gross misuse of power and outrageous display of lawlessness”.

Concise News reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) rearrested Sowore inside the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday.

The rearrest came less than 24 hours after bowing to court orders to release the revolution now convener from its detention.

Reacting to the development, Opeyemi described the rearrest of her husband as a misuse of power.

She said, “Today was a turning point in Nigeria’s history, unlike anything its democracy has ever seen.

“In just 24 hours, the world witnessed Nigeria’s democracy disintegrate further with a gross misuse of power and outrageous display of lawlessness.

“This government has shown us repeatedly their irrational conduct and extreme inability to follow the rule of law.”

Speaking further, she said it was time Nigerians held the government accountable.

“We don’t have the luxury of time, it’s urgent that we hold this government accountable.

“We cannot go at this alone, Sowore’s life depends on a global outcry, your advocacy and intervention.” Opeyemi added.