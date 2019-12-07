Presidency Accuses Sowore Of Stage-managing Rearrest In Court

The social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie has described the attempted arrest of RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore inside the courtroom by the Department of State Service on Friday as a stage-managed drama.

The presidential aide accused Sowore of acting up the drama of being arrested inside the courtroom with his followers in order to blackmail government agents and attract sympathy from members of the public.

Onochie made this allegation in a post on her Facebook page on Saturday, insisting that the DSS never entered inside the courtroom.

She said “blackmailing government enforcement agencies was how our nation went into decay. It wont work this time”.

She narrated what she claimed was a friend’s eyewitness account of what really transpired in court on Friday.

See her post below:

WHO DRAMA EPP? EVERY LIE WILL EXPIRE.

COURTROOM DRAMA EXPLAINED.

🎭 So it was a stage managed drama in the court yesterday; Sowore pinned down by his supporters in a courtroom in order to give DSS a bad name.