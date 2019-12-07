Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, December 7th, 2019.

The convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, has condemned the Department of State Services (DSS) for re-arresting him in the courtroom on Friday. Speaking to his supporters in the courtroom, Sowore alleged that the DSS promised that he would not live their detention alive. He assured his supporters that he would not give up until every Nigerian enjoys the dividend of democracy as promised by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Leader of Omoyele Sowere’s legal team, Femi Falana (SAN), has asked the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to discipline lawyers in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet over the ‘desecration of the court.’ Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) rearrested the convener of the Revolution Now protest on Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, less than 24 hours after his release by the agency on bail.

Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka on Friday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Department of State Services (DSS) to order after operatives of the security agency stormed a Federal High Court in Abuja to rearrest Omoyele Sowore. The DSS rearrested the convener of the bailed Revolution Now protest on Friday, less than 24 hours after his release by the agency.

Nigerians have condemned the re-arrest of the #RevolutionNow covener and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services (DSS). They took to Twitter to condemn the re-arrest, with some describing it as a sad day for the country’s democracy.

Some Nigerians attacked Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi on Friday in Madrid, Spain, Concise News reports. The attack, it was learned, took place during a climate change event in the Spanish capital, according to a tweet on Amaechi’s verified Twitter handle. The former governor of Rivers state noted that the attackers, however, did not harm him as he was doing fine.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, condemned the reported attack on Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, in Madrid, Spain. And while commending the Spanish police for ensuring the attack did not escalate, Dabiri-Erewa appealed to Nigerians to be of good behavior wherever they find themselves. She said that such incidents ultimately tarnish the country’s image.

Eze Israel Kanu, the father of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been reported dead. Former Aviation Minister and a friend to the pro-Biafra leader Femi Fani-Kayode made this known on Friday in a tweet.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Matters, Ajuri Ngelale, says the effect of Nigeria’s land border closure is “temporary pain for long term gain”. Ngelale said this in an interview with NAN in Abuja while speaking on the pains, gains and importance of the border closure to the country and its citizens.

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, has slammed those accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of protecting corrupt politicians under its party from being prosecuted. Justice Mohammed Idris convicted ex-governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu on 39 counts of N7.2 billion fraud and money laundering preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has replied the Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr over claims of unpaid salary. Pinnick berated the action of the German to have accused the federation of owing him salary publicly, Soccer Net reports.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website