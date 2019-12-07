'N-Power No Longer Like Before' - Beneficiaries Still Reacting To Delayed Stipends

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are still reacting to the nonpayment of their October and November stipends, Concise News reports.

Reacting to an announcement on Friday on the official account of the scheme that N-Tech Software (North) beneficiaries are graduating, volunteers are demanding that their stipends be settled.

Many of them receive a monthly pay of N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars). But they are still being owed, this online news medium understands.

See some reactions below:

67 days and still counting….You know the rest of the story — Umar (@u_2_2) December 6, 2019

Congratulations

One reason why I congratulate them is their laptop that was given to them meanwhile 2017 Batch B is yet to receive our Devices talkless of October and November stipend.

Please we need our Stipend as well as Devices. Thank you — Comrade Omoh Alex Wadubanyo (@Omoh29) December 6, 2019

Congratulations to them and well done. But when are we to be paid of our overdue stipends please? — Sylvanus Biam (Ahan) (@SylvaBiam) December 6, 2019

Hmm, leave all this story an pay our stipend that is what we need for now 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 — 9javibe Media (@9javibeN) December 6, 2019

Una don get mouth now abi. We are counting it down to 20th sha — famous 🇳🇬 (@iam_Awara) December 6, 2019

W eldone. Remain 14 days for the beneficiaries ooooooo. Stipends downloading. — Calyb U. (@CALEB50596658) December 6, 2019

@npower work team don’t forget with your date 20Desember pay beneficiary their stepends — ya’u Abdullahi (@yauAbdu3) December 6, 2019

Plz u guys should pay us — Shu Ga🔱🔱 (@ShuGa07420648) December 6, 2019

@npower When is our stipends for October and November going to be paid? — Com. Nurudeen Bayo (@imrannurudeen) December 6, 2019

Tough times don’t last but tough people do. We the Npower beneficiaries have been having tough times going to our various PPAs and diligently serving our Fatherland on empty pockets 😥

Above all, we are glad to be under the glorious umbrella of @FMHDSD — PHARM OSAS™🇳🇬 (@Ootasowie) December 6, 2019

PLease pay our stipend o. — K. A. S.. (@Adeyemidmentor) December 6, 2019

Good job

God bless Napowers and their families Npower when will you pay us please?

You know some of us only depend on this stipend Because we have know any job to do beside it With it we help our families and our self — shukuranu saminu (@UsmanShukran) December 6, 2019