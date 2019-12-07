Seeing people opt for motorcycles in Lagos is no news, but spotting a celebrity like Winner of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition, Mercy Eke on okada in Lagos is a topic for social media users to discuss.

On Friday, Mercy who tried to avoid regular Lagos traffic was spotted on okada in Lekki area of the state.

Mercy was reportedly heading for the airport, to avoid missing her flight.

Watch video below

Mercy Currently Hates Her Life?

She recently cried out saying she currently hates her life and wants the old one back.

The reality star, in an Instagram live video, maintained that celebrity life is not as rosy as she thought, adding that she missed days she did things on her own without calendar.

“Celebrity life is not rosy, I want my old life back, I want to sleep and wake up anytime I want, don’t have anything to do, I don’t have a calendar,” she said.

“Right now, I have a calendar, it sucks, like I hate it, Yeah I prayed for this but I feel like it is too much, people keep telling me it’ll reduce, but I’m like no…

“It keeps getting worse, I can’t live my old life anymore.”