Manchester Derby: United Still Bigger Than City - Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side remains a bigger club than Manchester City despite their rivals’ recent rise.

The highly anticipated 179th Manchester Derby will set ablaze Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening as the blue and red halves of the city collide.

United are 11 points behind reigning champions City, who have finished above their Manchester rivals in the league every season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, winning three titles in that time.

But asked if United continue to be a bigger club than City, Solskjaer said without hesitation: “Yeah.”

That response was to the point and shorter than an earlier answer that saw the Norwegian poke fun at City.

Solskjaer joined United as a player months after their near-neighbours dropped out of the Premier League in 1996, with City only returning to the top table in 2000 after falling as far as the third tier.

It meant the striker had to wait five years to get his first taste of a Manchester derby in April 2001.

“At least we play every year now! It took many years before I played a Manchester derby myself,” Solskjaer said.

“But it’s changed in a way. Of course Man City are a better team now than when I was playing.

“I think football has changed quite a lot. I think it allowed a few more proper tackles – with every little angle, everything being scrutinised now, it’s more of a technical, tactical game than physical and mental one.

“But, still, a derby should be played as a derby. We don’t play basketball, so we’re ready for that if that happens.”

To bridge that gap Solskjaer believes they need to continue on this current path, although predecessors David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho suggested City’s spending power made it an uneven fight.

“Don’t agree,” he said. “What are you going to do? Are you going to give up and not challenge them? That’s what we’ve got to get back to.”

Solskjaer knows United need to rebuild and change the culture to one with “that hunger and selflessness that most of these players are showing”.