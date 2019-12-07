Latest N-Power News Today Saturday As Beneficiaries Hope To Get Stipends

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday December 7th, 2019, on Concise News.

N-Power: Beneficiaries Graduate From Scheme’s N-Tech Software

Beneficiaries of the N-Power Tech Software (North) have graduated on Friday from the scheme, the online news platform has learned.

In a post on its handle, N-Power described the graduation of the Tech Software beneficiaries as “surreal.”

It tweeted: “Today, the N-Power Tech Software (North) beneficiaries are graduating. It has been surreal.” Read more here.

‘N-Power No Longer Like Before’ – Beneficiaries Still Reacting To Delayed Stipends

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are still reacting to the nonpayment of their October and November stipends.

Reacting to an announcement on Friday on the official account of the scheme that N-Tech Software (North) beneficiaries are graduating, volunteers are demanding that their stipends be settled.

Many of them receive a monthly pay of N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars). But they are still being owed, this online news medium understands. Read more here.

