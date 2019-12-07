A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Saturday December 7th, 2019.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Re-arrest Of Sowore By DSS

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned the manhandling and arrest of Omoyele Sowore in court on Friday.

The Department of State Services (DSS) rearrested the convener of #RevolutionNow and human rights activist less than 24 hours after releasing him following a court order.

The DSS forcefully took the activist to its headquarters in Abuja after the agency tried to rearrest him in court on Friday.

Reacting to the development on his Twitter handle, Kanu said the DSS action against Sowore has proved to the world that Nigeria is in a “calamitous mess” and why they want Biafra. Read more here.

Biafra: Father Of IPOB Leader Kanu Snr. Is Dead

Eze Israel Kanu, the father of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been confirmed dead.

A former Aviation Minister and a friend to the pro-Biafra leader Kanu Femi Fani-Kayode said this on Friday in a tweet on his handle.

“May the precious soul of the revered father of my friend and brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu rest in perfect peace,” he tweeted. Read more here.

