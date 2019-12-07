La Liga: Benzema, Varane Strikes Push Real Madrid To Summit

Real Madrid have returned to the summit of La Liga with a straightforward 2-0 win over struggling Espanyol on Saturday.

Raphael Varane opened his season account and sent Los Blancos on their way to a fourth consecutive LaLiga victory with a left-footed finish in the 37th minute.

Karim Benzema made the points safe when he slotted home Federico Valverde’s pass 11 minutes from full-time, making Ferland Mendy’s late sending off for a needless second booking the only blight on an otherwise unfussy showing.

Vinicius Junior started for the first time since October and registered two attempts on target inside the opening 30 minutes.

Barcelona could return to the top of the table if they win against Marlloca who they host at the Nou Camp later this night.