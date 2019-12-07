Since afro-fusion star, Burna Boy bagged the first ever Grammy awards nomination, some celebrities still can’t hide their joy and one of them is female talking drummer, Araola Akape who said she’ll protest if he does not win.

Ara made this known during a recent Whatsapp chat with Celebrity Diary.

Recall that Burna Boy was nominated in the Grammy’s World Music category for his album ‘African Giant‘ which was released on Friday, July 26, featuring acts like YG, Darmian Marley, Jorja Smith, Manifest, Angelique Kidjo among others.

Asked if she feels Burna boy would win the Grammy award, Ara said “Burna Boy must win the award”

On what she will do if the ‘Ye’ crooner doesn’t win the Grammy, she responded by saying “He has everything working for him; the realms are in his favour. If they don’t give him the award, I will be shocked and I will protest”

Ara has over time made a name for herself in the talking drum craft.