The eyes of the boxing world is on Saudi Arabia as Anthony Joshua confronts Andy Ruiz Jr six months after the Briton suffered a shocking defeat to the Mexican-American in New York.
Concise News reports that Ruiz overcame a third-round knockdown to defeat Joshua in the seventh round in June.
By virtue of that shocker, Ruiz is the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion of the world.
Joshua is, therefore, fighting to stay in the conversation among the top heavyweight fighters, including fellow Briton Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder.
How to watch live stream of Joshua vs Ruiz Jr heavyweight fight?
The fight can be viewed online via DAZN.com.
Brief profile of the two boxers
Andy Ruiz Jr
IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion
Ring name: Destroyer
Age: 30
Hometown: Imperial, California
Nationality: Mexican-American
Record: 33 fights, 22 KOs, 1 defeat
Stance: Orthodox
Height: 6ft 2ins
Weight: 20 st 3lbs
Reach: 74ins
KO percentage: 65 per cent
Rounds boxed: 151
Anthony Joshua
Challenger
Ring name: AJ
Age: 30
Hometown: Watford
Nationality: British
Record: 22 fights, 21 KOs, 1 defeat
Stance: Orthodox
Height: 6ft 6ins
Weight: 16st 13lbs
Reach: 82ins
KO percentage: 91 per cent
Rounds boxed: 91 Rounds