The eyes of the boxing world is on Saudi Arabia as Anthony Joshua confronts Andy Ruiz Jr six months after the Briton suffered a shocking defeat to the Mexican-American in New York.

Concise News reports that Ruiz overcame a third-round knockdown to defeat Joshua in the seventh round in June.

By virtue of that shocker, Ruiz is the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion of the world.

Joshua is, therefore, fighting to stay in the conversation among the top heavyweight fighters, including fellow Briton Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder.

How to watch live stream of Joshua vs Ruiz Jr heavyweight fight?

The fight can be viewed online via DAZN.com.

Brief profile of the two boxers

Andy Ruiz Jr

IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion

Ring name: Destroyer

Age: 30

Hometown: Imperial, California

Nationality: Mexican-American

Record: 33 fights, 22 KOs, 1 defeat

Stance: Orthodox

Height: 6ft 2ins

Weight: 20 st 3lbs

Reach: 74ins

KO percentage: 65 per cent

Rounds boxed: 151

Anthony Joshua

Challenger

Ring name: AJ

Age: 30

Hometown: Watford

Nationality: British

Record: 22 fights, 21 KOs, 1 defeat

Stance: Orthodox

Height: 6ft 6ins

Weight: 16st 13lbs

Reach: 82ins

KO percentage: 91 per cent

Rounds boxed: 91 Rounds