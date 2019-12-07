Guardiola's Man City Releases Official Statement After Man United Defeat

Manchester City say they are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a supporter making racial gestures during the second half of the English Premier League (EPL) match against Manchester United on Saturday evening.

Concise News reports that according to a statement released by Pep Guardiola’s side, officials from the club are working with Greater Manchester Police in order to help them identify any individuals concerned and assist with their enquiries.

FULL-TIME | We get a late goal through @Notamendi30 but’s not enough and United take the three points. 🔵 1-2 🔴 #ManCity #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/aiFol8uOg6 — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 7, 2019

The club are also working with GMP regarding an instance of objects being thrown onto the field of play, the release indicated.

As per the statement, the reigning English champions “operates a zero tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of racial abuse will be banned from the club for life.”

The visitors scored two first half goals through a Marcus Rashford penalty kick and a Anthony Martial smart goal, and defended in numbers thereafter.

Nicolas Otamendi pulled a goal back five minutes from time, but there was not enough time to find an equaliser.

Next up for Manchester City is Arsenal, while United confront Everton.