Experience 2019: 'This Is The Pool Of Siloam' - Pastor Adefarasin Declares Of Concert

The Founder and Senior Pastor of the House On The Rock church, Paul Adefarasin has asserted that the 2019 edition of The Experience concert is ‘the pool of Siloam’.

When God wanted to invest His riches in the earth, He didn’t go to a bank to deposit it, He invested all of the Godhead in you.@pauladefarasin #TE14 #LetsWorshipJesus #TheExperience14 pic.twitter.com/6UgSCQdYAP — The Experience Lagos (@TheExperienceLG) December 7, 2019

Concise News reports that Pastor Adefarasin then said that the presence of worshippers at the venue of the porgramme implies that they ‘have been washed’ (of their sins).

The convener of The Experience Lagos was speaking on Saturday at the much-followed event.

You are not going back the same way you came from your life. Whether you realize it or not, this is the pool of Siloma and by you being here, you have been washed.@pauladefarasin #TE14 #LetsWorshipJesus #TheExperience14 — The Experience Lagos (@TheExperienceLG) December 7, 2019

Popular artistes from around the world treat believers to special gospel songs while they worship God.

The Pool of Siloam was a rock-cut pool on the southern slope of the City of David, the original site of Jerusalem, located outside the walls of the Old City to the southeast. The pool was fed by the waters of the Gihon Spring, carried there by two aqueducts.

Scripturally, God was very specific about the pool of Siloam. For instance, when Elisha told Naaman to wash in the Jordan, the leper was insulted. He figured the rivers in his country could cleanse him better, but he remained a leper until he washed in the river of Israel. This was symbolic of how Gentiles had to forsake the cleansing found in their own country’s religion and turn to the religion of Israel to be cleansed.

In John 9, there is similar symbolism. John tells Christians that “Siloam” means Sent, and so speaks of the Son that God sent into the world (John 3:17,34; 5:23; 6:40; 10:36). A blind man’s washing in this pool symbolized how sinners must be washed from their sins by Jesus Christ.