Days after controversial actress and Instagram comedian, Etinosa Idemudia used a bible as an ashtray while smoking, she has tendered apology to those who felt offended.

Concise News reports that Etinosa received severe backlashes from social media users for her actions as she also threatened to use the Quran.

In the video, the Warri born actress thrashed Prov 22:6 saying it’s a scam. She went ahead to write, “The things I’m not supposed to do. The things I don’t want to do, I find myself doing those things. The things my mother brought me up to hate and avoid, those are the things I now love and enjoy. Proverbs 22:6 says, train up a child when he is young and when he is old he will not depart from it. Nobody can blame my mother, she trained and trained and still training and I’m still departing. Prov 22:6 issa scam”.

But in a new video, Etinosa apologised for her actions ssaying it was never her intention to berate any man’s belief.

“I deeply apologize to everyone offended by my viral video and my choice of ash tray in that video. i would never berate any man’s beliefs.”