EPL: Mourinho Reacts To Gareth Bale To Tottenham Reports

Tottenham Hotspur head coach, Jose Mourinho was coy when asked if he would like Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale to return to the English Premier League (EPL) club.

Concise News reports that Bale’s future remains uncertain in the Spanish capital and a move back to the Premier League seems likely, with the 30-year-old still held in high regard back in the United Kingdom.

“Come on, I don’t need to answer that,” Mourinho responded when asked if he would be keen on Bale joining Spurs, doing so with a smile.

Bale has clearly been keeping an eye on what has been happening at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in recent months and he is pleased with the appointment of Mourinho.

“Having Mourinho there is an amazing statement from the club, I think he is a serial winner,” Bale told BT Sport.

“If Tottenham want to win trophies, then I don’t think there is a better partnership.”

To which Mourinho responded in Wednesday’s post-match press conference after Spurs’ 2-1 loss away at Manchester United.

“It is nice, I thank him,” Mourinho said.

“I didn’t know. If Gareth said that I’m really pleased.”

Tottenham would be ideal club for Bale’ – Berbatov wants former Spurs star to return from Real Madrid

In related news, Spurs would be the perfect club for Gareth Bale should he finally leave Real Madrid, former Spurs player, Dimitar Berbatov says.

Bale has been speaking about Spurs in recent days, airing his belief that the club’s signing of Mourinho as manager was “an amazing statement”, and tipping the Portuguese to win silverware in north London.

The Wales star has long been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, and a mooted transfer to China eventually fell through in the most recent transfer window. With the market set to open up again in less than a month, speculation is sure to continue.

“Gareth Bale has said he thinks Jose Mourinho is a good fit for Tottenham so it seems possible that the Portuguese could try to sign the Welshman in January,” Berbatov wrote for Betfair. “That would be a great move for both parties.

“I’m a big admirer of Bale. It’s not working out for him in Madrid and, if he comes back to England, Spurs would probably be the ideal club for him.

“He understands the club and was a great player for them before he left for Spain. I would be very pleased to see him back at Spurs.”