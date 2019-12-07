EPL: Everton Stun Chelsea To Give Ferguson First Victory

Everton gave Duncan Ferguson a perfect start as caretaker manager as they beat Chelsea 3-1 at Goodison Park, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbing a brace.

Ferguson, who only took over the managerial reign on Thursday following the departure of Marco Silva was celebrating wildly on the touchline inside five minutes when Richarlison headed Djibril Sidibe’s cross past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The hosts were defending well from then on as Chelsea dominated possession and territory, but they still had chances to score and did double their lead four minutes after the break when Calvert-Lewin robbed Kurt Zouma before slotting through Kepa’s legs.

But Chelsea got themselves back in the game three minutes later when Mateo Kovacic fired in a pinpoint low effort from 25 yards.

However, Chelsea’s comeback hopes were quelled late on when a defensive shambles allowed Calvert-Lewin to poke home for his first Premier League double late on.