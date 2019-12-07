EFCC Apprehends Wonder Bank Operator In Sokoto

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC), has nabbed one Amina Kabo, a.k.a. Firdausi Kabo, for allegedly obtaining by false pretence monies to the tune of N897,500.00.

Concise News understands that Kabo is a manager at Olive Micro Finance Bank located at No. 26 Dubabe Plaza in the northwest state.

The Sokoto Zonal office of EFCC arrested the suspect on 4 December, 2019, at No. 26 Dubabe Plaza, Opposite Asibiti, Eastern By-pass, Tamaje, Sokoto following a tip-off.

It was learned that the suspect was arrested alongside three others – Mariam Usman, Abdulrahman Lawali, and Shehu Ibrahimwhom – whom she recruited as staff.

The suspects were alleged to have been collecting monies ranging between N5,000 to N10,000 from unsuspecting victims under the guise of opening accounts for them with a view to granting them loans in the following categories: N5,000 for N50,000 Loan; N7,000 for N100,000 Loan; N8,000 for N200,000 Loan; N9,000 for N300,000 Loan and N10,000 for N400,000 Loan.

A search on the premises led to the recovery of N533,805.00 and N49,505.00, with preliminary investigation revealing that Amina has so far collected N897,500.00 from 108 victims.

According to reports, the suspect runs Olive Microfinance Bank and Easy Loan Microfinance Bank – similar fraudulent business – at Jega and Gwandu in neigbouring Kebbi State.