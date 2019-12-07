This is the classified week 22 UK football pool fixtures, results, draws, EKO, LKO and panel games this weekend across all divisions.
Week 22 2019 Pool Coupon Information, EKO, Panel, LKO
LKO: 04.
EKO: none
Sunday matches: 01, 03, 05, 06, & 18.
Saturday matches: Other games
Week 22 2019 UK Football Pool Fixtures
Week 22 2019 UK Football Pool Fixtures
|#
|Advance Coupon Fixtures
|Result
|Status
|1
|Aston V.
|Leicester
|Sunday
|2
|Bournemouth
|Liverpool
|3
|Brighton
|Wolves
|Sunday
|4
|Man City
|Man Utd.
|LKO
|5
|Newcastle
|Southampton
|Sunday
|6
|Norwich
|Sheff Utd.
|Sunday
|7
|Tottenham
|Burnley
|8
|Watford
|Crystal P.
|9
|Blackburn
|Derby
|10
|Cardiff
|Barnsley
|11
|Fulham
|Bristol C.
|12
|Hull
|Stoke
|13
|Luton
|Wigan
|14
|Middlesboro
|Charlton
|15
|Q.P.R.
|Preston
|16
|Reading
|Birmingham
|17
|Sheff Wed.
|Brentford
|18
|West Brom
|Swansea
|Sunday
|19
|Blackpool
|Fleetwood
|20
|Bolton
|Wimbledon
|21
|Bristol R.
|Southend
|22
|Burton A.
|Lincoln
|23
|Coventry
|Ipswich
|24
|Doncaster
|Milton K.D.
|25
|Gillingham
|Sunderland
|26
|Oxford Utd.
|Shrewsbury
|27
|Portsmouth
|Peterboro
|28
|Rotherham
|Rochdale
|29
|Tranmere
|Accrington
|30
|Bradford C.
|Newport Co.
|31
|Cambridge U.
|Plymouth
|32
|Colchester
|Salford C.
|33
|Exeter
|Northampton
|34
|Forest G.
|Scunthorpe
|35
|Grimsby
|Swindon
|36
|Macclesfield
|Crewe
|37
|Mansfield
|Cheltenham
|38
|Morecambe
|Carlisle
|39
|Oldham
|Leyton O.
|40
|Port Vale
|Walsall
|41
|Stevenage
|Crawley
|42
|Hamilton
|St Mirren
|43
|Livingston
|Kilmarnock
|44
|Arbroath
|Dundee
|45
|Dundee Utd.
|Alloa
|46
|Dunfermline
|Morton
|47
|Inverness
|Ayr Utd.
|48
|Queen O’Sth
|Partick
|49
|Clyde
|Forfar
