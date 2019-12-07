uk football pools fixtures games matches results 2019 week 22 draws sure banker fixed odd coupons information weekend
This is the classified week 22 UK football pool fixtures, results, draws, EKO, LKO and panel games this weekend across all divisions.

Week 22 2019 Pool Coupon Information, EKO, Panel, LKO

Concise News also compiled the week 22 2019 pool coupon information that you would need this weekend:

LKO: 04.

EKO: none
Sunday matches: 01, 03, 05, 06, & 18.

Saturday matches: Other games

Week 22 2019 UK Football Pool Fixtures

This is the week 22 UK football pool fixtures, results, draws EKO, LKO, 2019 to enable you to forecast for sure games and draws:

# Advance Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Aston V.         Leicester Sunday
2 Bournemouth         Liverpool
3 Brighton         Wolves Sunday
4 Man City         Man Utd. LKO
5 Newcastle         Southampton Sunday
6 Norwich         Sheff Utd. Sunday
7 Tottenham         Burnley
8 Watford         Crystal P.
9 Blackburn         Derby
10 Cardiff         Barnsley
11 Fulham         Bristol C.
12 Hull         Stoke
13 Luton         Wigan
14 Middlesboro         Charlton
15 Q.P.R.         Preston
16 Reading         Birmingham
17 Sheff Wed.         Brentford
18 West Brom         Swansea Sunday
19 Blackpool         Fleetwood
20 Bolton         Wimbledon
21 Bristol R.         Southend
22 Burton A.         Lincoln
23 Coventry         Ipswich
24 Doncaster         Milton K.D.
25 Gillingham         Sunderland
26 Oxford Utd.         Shrewsbury
27 Portsmouth         Peterboro
28 Rotherham         Rochdale
29 Tranmere         Accrington
30 Bradford C.         Newport Co.
31 Cambridge U.         Plymouth
32 Colchester         Salford C.
33 Exeter         Northampton
34 Forest G.         Scunthorpe
35 Grimsby         Swindon
36 Macclesfield         Crewe
37 Mansfield         Cheltenham
38 Morecambe         Carlisle
39 Oldham         Leyton O.
40 Port Vale         Walsall
41 Stevenage         Crawley
42 Hamilton         St Mirren
43 Livingston         Kilmarnock
44 Arbroath         Dundee
45 Dundee Utd.         Alloa
46 Dunfermline         Morton
47 Inverness         Ayr Utd.
48 Queen O’Sth         Partick
49 Clyde         Forfar
