American rapper, Cardi B has vowed to treat a Nigerian fan as her little cousin after the lady cried for not having the chance to see her role model.

Concise News reports that on Friday, a video surfaced online where a lady burst into tears after her parents declined her request to grace Cardi B’s show.

Recall that Cardi B who visited Africa for the first time, arrived Lagos, the most populous city for Livespot X Festival holding on Saturday.

According to the lady, she can afford the regular ticket which is 5k, but her parents have refused to grant her the permission.

She criticised her parents’ action, saying she hates the part of the world she belongs to, where children are not allowed to express themselves.

The video apparently got to Cardi B, who shared the clips on her Instastory.

The ace rapper who stated that she understands her parents’ point of view, vowed to protect her during the show.

She also promised to fulfill the lady’s dream by dishing out five tickets to she and her parents.

sharing the video on her handle, Cardi B wrote “This makes me sad please parents let her come to my show. I understand why parents are strict with their children it’s only for protection but I’ll make sure she’ll get home don’t get in trouble and don’t leave my sight. I’ll treat her like i treat my lil cousins and I’m very tough on them. I’ll give her five tickets to the concert including the parent”