It is no doubt that American rapper and Grammy award winner, Cardi B is having a fabulous time in Lagos, Nigeria as she gives herself an Igbo name ‘Chioma B’

Cardi B who visited Africa for the first time, arrived the most populous city for Livespot X Festival holding on Saturday.

The rapper took to her Instastory on Friday, shared a video of herself vibing to Burna boy’s ‘Ye’, sticking the name on her video portrait.

In his reaction, Davido wrote “Chefchi we have a problem”, accompanied with laugh emoji.

Upon her arrival to the mega city, she made requests, some of which were the highly rated Nigerian jollof rice with fish, that she wants to see the real Lagos, the ghettos in particular.

The rap star, who is lodged at Eko hotel and suites, had also shared a post where she captured some parts of the city.

She had also stated that Lagos looks like Dominican Republic, the birthplace of her father.

Cardi B was born on Oct. 11, 1992 in New York City, N.Y. She released her first No. 1 single, “Bodak Yellow,” in 2017 for which she earned her first two GRAMMY nominations at the 60th GRAMMY Awards.