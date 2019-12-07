Nigerian-French singer and recording artist Bukola Elemide better known as Asa has addressed abusive relationship in ‘Murder in the USA,’ a track off ‘Lucid’, her

recently released 14-track album.

Asa announced the release of the music video on her social media page.

In a tweet, the ‘Jailer’ crooner said abuse is a crime that could be prevented if everyone is conscious of the subtle early signs.

She urged victims not to be afraid of speaking up, saying “It takes some women 7 times to leave an abusive relationship and by then, let’s hope it is not too late”

The less than five-minutes begins with an emotionally stressed lady pointing a gun at a man who appeared to be her lover.

Shortly after the announcement of the video, Asa, in a series of tweets explained that it’s not only women who are victims of domestic abuse.

“In truth « Murder in the USA » shouldn’t be solely about abused women. A guy’s wrote me about how he was abused by his wife multiple times and couldn’t report to the police or talk to anyone for fear they won’t believe him. I do apologize if the caption seemed one-sided but it’

In truth « Murder in the USA » shouldn’t be solely about abused women. A guy’s wrote me about how he was abused by his wife multiple times and couldn’t report to the police or talk to anyone for fear they won’t believe him. I do apologize if the caption seemed one-sided but it — Asa (@Asa_official) December 6, 2019

#MurderintheUSA a crime that could be prevented if we are conscious of the subtle early signs. Don’t be afraid seek help.

It takes some women 7 times to leave an abusive relationship and by then, let’s hope it is not too late. ❤️🦅

Video out now! https://t.co/y0y440nwRn#LUCID pic.twitter.com/boFt6genkC — Asa (@Asa_official) December 6, 2019