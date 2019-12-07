Anthony Joshua Vs Ruiz Jr: What Klitschko Said After Briton's Win

Former heavyweight champion of the world Wladimir Klitschko has applauded British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua for reclaiming the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

Concise News reports that Joshua, who had suffered a shocking defeat to the Mexican-American in June, outboxed the 30-year-old ‘Destroyer’ to win the rematch 118-110. 118-110. 119-109, according to the judges.

And Klitschko, who had predicted a win for the Brit, took to his Twitter handle to celebrate him.

“Attaboy 👏😊 keep on punching!” he tweeted.