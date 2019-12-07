Nigerian-Born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has won by unanimous decision (118-110, 118-110, 119-109) the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Concise News reports that six months after a stunning knockout loss, Joshua used his size and feet to regain control of the heavyweight division and put both his career and status as a global boxing superstar back on track.

Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs), who came in 11 pounds lighter than his upset loss in June, outboxed Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saturday’s rematch and avoided trouble to regain his titles via a wide unanimous decision.

ANTHONY JOSHUA GETS REVENGE ON RUIZ. 🥊🥊 Champ. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fXkSl9RDMA — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 7, 2019

All three judges in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, by scores of 118-110 (twice) and 119-109.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist from Great Britain can now eye Deontay Wilder.

Wilder holds the only belt Joshua, looking to become a two-time champion, has never owned – the WBC strap.

And it is the American knockout expert, who claimed the 41st KO win of his career from 43 fights in his rematch with Luis Ortiz last month, whom boxing fans are desperate for Joshua to fight.