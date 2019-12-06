Why I Own Football Club In Portugal, Eagles Star Omeruo Opens Up

A former Chelsea Kenneth Omeruo said he became a shareholder in a Portuguese club to help Nigerian players get to Europe easily, Concise News understands.

Concise News understands that the Super Eagles star co-owns a fourth division side in Portugal but did not mention the name.

According to Omeruo, he ventured in club ownership just to aid the less privileged in Nigeria.

”Now, I am working with a fourth division team which I partly own a share with; the reason is to help bring players from Nigeria straight to Portugal,” he told Brila FM.

“It is difficult to wait for the U17 chance, not everyone will have that opportunity, I am also working on opening my academy so I can scout the best talents.”

He added that “It is good to help the players and also make money in the process also, I have about 90 blind kids in Abuja that I pay their school fees in the school of the blinds; we do have their end of the year party every December in Abuja.”