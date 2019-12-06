A chieftain of the Alliance for New Nigeria in Ogun State, Akeem Amosun, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Concise News reports.

The former candidate of the House of Representatives election defected along with an estimated three thousand members of the party to the PDP on Friday.

Speaking after his defection, Amosun said that they moved to PDP to form a vibrant and formidable opposition in the state ahead of the Local Government elections expected to be conducted in the state next year and general elections in 2023.

The former ANN members were received into PDP on Thursday evening by former House of Representatives member; Hon. Ladi Adebutu and PDP chieftain, Sikurullai Ogundele.

Akeem Amosun told reporters that the decision to defect from ANN to PDP would help him realize his political aspiration.

Adebutu welcomed the defectors, saying that the coalition became necessary as recent elections held in the country are being militarized.

“Our opponents are wicked, therefore, we need to be united. The nature of elections as seen throughout the federation is now being militarized brazenly”.