The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, has slammed those accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of protecting corrupt politicians under its party from being prosecuted.

Concise News had reported that Justice Mohammed Idris convicted ex-governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu on 39 counts of N7.2 billion fraud and money laundering preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Reacting to the judgement, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria hailed the ruling APC over the court verdict and called on those making claims that APC members have immunity from being persecuted to apologise to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sagay noted that those claims made by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can be considered as ‘Hate Speech’.

He said: “All those who have been saying that if you should join APC, you are covered by some immunity for any corruption or wrongdoing and nobody can touch you have been proven wrong.

“From what has happened in the case of Orji Kalu, we can consider what those people are saying as hate speech.

“By saying that, what they are doing is creating prejudice, anger and displeasure against the APC government for no just cause.

“I think they should apologise to this government and to the party for their unbridled and irresponsible opinion on this matter.”