Amnesty International has commended the release of the convener of the RevolutionNow Movement Omoyele Sowore by the Department of the State Service (DSS).

Concise News had reported that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ordered the release of detained Sowore with the DSS obeying the order in less than one day.

Sowore was released by the DSS along with his co-accused Olawale Bakare around 7:15 pm last night.

The duo was released to their lead counsel and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana.

While reacting to the development, Amnesty International urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to drop all charges against Sowore and his accomplices.

According to the group, Sowore was detained for using his freedom of expression and thus all charges should be dropped against him.

“Amnesty International welcomes the release of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare,” the group said. “We again call on authorities to drop all charges against them.

“We are also calling for the release of Agba Jalingo. All of them were detained solely for exercising their freedom of expression.”