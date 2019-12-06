The student association of the Faculty of Law, Bowen University has reportedly sent a warning letter to a DJ expected to play at a final year dinner, to avoid playing songs by controversial singer, Naira Marley.

Concise News reports that this was disclosed by a Twitter user identified as @Darasimi in the late hours of Thursday, December 5.

In a photo of the alleged letter shared by Darasimi, the management said failure of the DJ to adhere to the warning would lead to a termination of appointment.

The letter reads “The representative of the LAw Students society, LSS would like to request that as regards the final year dinner which would be coming up on the 6th December in which you will be performing as the DJ, No Naira MArley Song SHOULD BE PLAYED. Failure to adhere strictly to this would result in termination of the contract.”

Naira Marley Barred From Performing At UNILAG Show

The wawve-making singer was on Friday, September 20 prohibited from performing at a show in the University of Lagos (UNILAG) campus, Akoka.

Naira Marley was scheduled to perform at the event organised by the manufacturer of mobile phone at the Sports Centre of the institution.

According to reports by Sahara reporters, the singer was barred in regards to the public perception of the singer as well as his ongoing case of money laundering.

Recall that Naira Marley was arrested by the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 10 for alleged cyber-crime and other financial related crimes amounting to 11 charges in total.