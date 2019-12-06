Super Eagles prospect and Heracles forward Cyriel Dessers has scooped the Dutch Eredivisie Player of the Month award for November.

Concise News understands that Dessers is born to a Nigerian mother and Belgian father and won the prize having bagged 11 goals.

He scored six goals in four league outings last month which involved a hat-trick against VVV Venlo on November 9.

🔥 | Cyriel Dessers is door de Eredivisie uitgeroepen tot Speler van de Maand november. En dit is waarom! pic.twitter.com/jZ1vFNdWBk — FOX Sports (@FOXSportsnl) December 4, 2019

The 24-year-old netted the consolation goal for Heracles in their 4-1 loss to Ajax on November 23, also.

And a week later, he struck twice as the Polman Stadion outfit ran out 4-0 winners over ADO Den Haag.

The player has been directly involved in 16 goals in the league and five assists since his arrival to Almelo from Utrecht in July.