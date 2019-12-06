Belgian born striker Cyriel Dessers is ready to play for the Super Eagles if invited by the team’s coach Gernot Rohr, Concise News reports.

Dessers, 24, plays for Heracles where he is the top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie and is born to a Nigerian mother and Belgian father.

🔥 | Cyriel Dessers is door de Eredivisie uitgeroepen tot Speler van de Maand november. En dit is waarom! pic.twitter.com/jZ1vFNdWBk — FOX Sports (@FOXSportsnl) December 4, 2019

So far, he has struck eleven times and given five assists in fifteen games for his team and has expressed his desire to feature for Rohr’s team, saying he has discussed with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“I have never been to Nigeria because of the political situation there,” he said. “It was slightly better last year so I’ll be twice as happy if I can get an invite, even if it’s friendly against Madagascar or Mauritius.”

The player added: “After a series of discussions with the NFF President Amaju Pinnick, I have decided to fully commit myself to Nigeria and the Super Eagles and I’m going to work to be part of the team and fight for more success for the country.

“I am a proud Nigerian and I can’t wait to fulfil my dream of wearing the green-white-green.”

The NFF also tweeted in confirmation that “Cyriel Dessers, [the] Eredivisie player of the month says he is open for Super Eagles selection. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.”