Sowore: What PDP Said About Re-arrest Of Activist In Courtroom

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the “furious invasion of the sanctity of the Federal High Court” by the Department of State Service (DSS) to arrest human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

According to the opposition party, the court invasion has confirmed that Nigeria, under the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency “is finally sliding into a frightening dictatorship.”

Concise News had reported that the DSS forcefully took the activist to its headquarters in Abuja after the agency tried to rearrest him in court on Friday.

Also, the DSS chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and brutalised a reporter with a renowned television station.

Sowore and his co-defendant Olawale Bakare were released by the DSS on Thursday evening after the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered his release within 24 hours, about four months after he was arrested.

Reacting to the DSS invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on its verified Twitter handle on Friday, the PDP in a series of tweets drew the attention of world leaders and democratic institutions to the incident.

The PDP wrote: “The party alerts that the invasion of the court is a vindication of its earlier stand that the nation is no longer governed by democratic principles of rule or law and dictates of the constitution.

“Today, the world watched with shock as operatives of the Presidency-controlled DSS, in a most horrific manner, swooped on the court, held the judiciary to ransom, disrupted proceedings, scared away the judge, chased away lawyers and journalists, attacked and rearrested persons standing trial within the precincts of the court in a manner that can only be obtainable in Idi Amin’s Uganda.

“The invasion is in a forceful suspension of our constitutional order and a further battering of the judiciary, which points to an emerging lawlessness that can only find space in a military regime.

“Without prejudice to the charge against the Convener of the “Revolution Now” movement, @YeleSowore, the @OfficialPDPNig holds that, in a normal democracy, it is the duty of the court to determine the fate of an accused, according to the laws and not a resort to brute force by the government to silence persons with dissenting voices.”