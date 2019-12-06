A former Vice President Atiku Abukar has described the re-arrest of Publisher and activist Omoyele Sowore at the Federal High Court in Abuja as “disdainful.”

Concise News had reported that the DSS forcefully took the activist to its headquarters in Abuja after the agency tried to rearrest him in court on Friday.

Also, the DSS chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and brutalised a reporter with a renowned television station.

Sowore and his co-defendant Olawale Bakare were released by the DSS on Thursday evening after the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered his release within 24 hours, about four months after he was arrested.

While reacting to the re-arrest of the duo, Atiku in a statement on Friday admitted that he is in “extreme anguish.”

According to him, such an incident has never happened since the inception of democracy in Nigeria.

Atiku who was a presidential candidate in the 2019 election, said the action of the DSS is not acceptable as Nigeria is not running a dictatorial rule.

“Today, I am in extreme anguish of spirit having watched the unfortunate drama that played itself out at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in which agents of the state caused a commotion in court in order to frustrate a judgment of a court of competent authority,” Atiku said.

“Never in the history of Nigerian democracy has a judge been treated in such a disdainful and brazen attack on not just her person and office, but on the entire judiciary. This is unacceptable.

“It is a rape on the sanctity of the court. Nigeria is not a dictatorship. We are a democracy, no matter how inconvenient this fact is to the powers that have forced themselves on us.”

He, therefore, called for “an immediate inquiry to be set up to identify those responsible for the maltreatment meted out to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and the desecration of her court, and indeed the Nigerian judiciary.

“They must be sanctioned to the highest extent permissible by our laws.

“I further call for all law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to immediately respect not just the court order made by Justice Ojukwu, but the order of any court in Nigeria, on any detainee, be it Omoyele Sowore, Sambo Dasuki or Ibrahim Zakzaky, among others.

“We cannot have a situation where our government is quick to obey foreign court orders and even quicker to disobey domestic court orders. This is symptomatic of a mindset that is servile to foreign powers and brutal to Nigerians.

“Without the rule of law, there can be no rule at all. Power in Nigeria still flows from the people, not from the barrel of a gun.

“I call on all men and women of goodwill not to keep quiet or sit on the fence at times like this.

“To keep Nigeria a democracy is the paramount duty of all concerned stakeholders. Please speak up against this tyranny and side with the Nigerian people.”