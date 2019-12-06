The convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, has condemned the Department of State Services (DSS) for re-arresting him in the courtroom on Friday.

Speaking to his supporters in the courtroom, Sowore alleged that the DSS promised that he would not live their detention alive.

He assured his supporters that he would not give up until every Nigerian enjoys the dividend of democracy as promised by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Speaking further, Sowore alleged that while he was in the custody of the security outfit, the federal government sent a delegation to him offering him all kinds of incentives.

Sowore vowed not to allow the secret police to break him after they attempted to reportedly kill him in detention.

VIDEO: You Cannot Break Me, Sowore Speaks As DSS Attempt On His Life In Court

"DSS promises I would not live their detention alive" pic.twitter.com/kgp51ZXhFD — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 6, 2019

Concise News had reported that operatives of the DSS disrupted Friday’s trial of Sowore and Olawale Bakare, rearrested the two men, who were only released from its custody on Thursday night.

The DSS operatives also reportedly chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, while also brutalising a journalist with a popular television station.

The DSS had held on to Sowore and his co-defendant, who are standing trial for alleged treasonable felony, since a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered their release on 4 October.

It confirmed that it had received a court order asking it to release Sowore, but said on Friday, November 8, that nobody had turned up at the agency for Sowore.

The presiding judge, Justice Ojukwu, on Thursday, challenged the DSS for constituting itself into a parallel court and flouting orders.

Sowore was arrested for organising the Revolution Now protest, which the DSS referred to as a treasonable offence.

But Sowore and Bakare pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had filed seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering against the activist.