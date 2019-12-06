Sowore: How Nigerians Are Reacting To DSS Attempt To Re-arrest Activist
Sowore wrestled down by the DSS in attempt to arrest him/Twitter

In less than 24 hours after bowing to court orders to release human rights activist Omoyele Sowore from its detention, the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday attempted to re-arrest him in court.

Sowore and his co-detainee Olawale Bakare were released by the DSS on Thursday evening after the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered his release within 24 hours, about four months after he was arrested and detained for months over a planned protest against the Nigerian government.

Advertise With Us

On Friday, however, during the ongoing trial of Sowore and Bakare on Friday, the DSS disrupted the court proceedings, trying to re-arrest them, according to Sahara Reporters.

This development is already generating a lot of reactions from Nigerians on social media, some of which we are posting below for you to read.

 