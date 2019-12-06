Sowore: How Nigerians Are Reacting To DSS Attempt To Re-arrest Activist

In less than 24 hours after bowing to court orders to release human rights activist Omoyele Sowore from its detention, the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday attempted to re-arrest him in court.

Sowore and his co-detainee Olawale Bakare were released by the DSS on Thursday evening after the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered his release within 24 hours, about four months after he was arrested and detained for months over a planned protest against the Nigerian government.

On Friday, however, during the ongoing trial of Sowore and Bakare on Friday, the DSS disrupted the court proceedings, trying to re-arrest them, according to Sahara Reporters.

This development is already generating a lot of reactions from Nigerians on social media, some of which we are posting below for you to read.

I suspected yesterday that the SSS will try to re-arrest Sowore but I didn’t know they were going to be that unfortunate and do it. It’s a shame on a government that goes around the world claiming to fight impunity. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) December 6, 2019

All of you who think this is Sowore's business, not yours, are making a deadly mistake.

If you cannot put 2015 behind you, and condemn what is happening in 2019, something worse will happen in 2020, and it will eventually get to you. But y'all do you, sha. https://t.co/u5iCmsUHz8 — Andy Obuoforibo (@andyRoidO) December 6, 2019

That video of DSS trying to arrest rearrest Sowore in a law court is heart breaking, its not even funny at all. This country is descending further and further into anarchy and tbh I don't see any light at the end of this tunnel. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) December 6, 2019

Sowore finally made his way to Femi Falana's office without being hit by a car, as predicted by the incredible DSS! — Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) December 6, 2019

@MBuhari Your DSS operatives came into a court, chased the sitting judge out of the courtroom, and abducted Sowore who was reluctantly released by same DSS yesterday. Your govt clearly doesn't know when to stop. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) December 6, 2019

The DSS seem to be really afraid of this sowore guy. We should be concerned about what sowore have/know. — Co Debator 💧 (@Flickchit) December 6, 2019

DSS used Gun to Chase the Judge away from her Court & re arrested Sowore with Guns in the Court. See the way they are handling him like a Criminal that killed People. This is the Change you Voted for, the Tyranny get to you soon. — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) December 6, 2019

In a sane country like the US, Democrats would have started investigating links between the entire Sowore saga and the presidency so they can try to impeach him for abuse of power. But this is Nigeria where the party in power and opposition are cut from the same cloth. — Mazi Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) December 6, 2019

DSS really tried to re-arrest Sowore who was granted bail, RIGHT IN THE LAW COURT. I wanted to swear for all of you that voted and campaigned for Buhari but today's not the day. — Lidocaine 🔆 (@trending_medic) December 6, 2019

Not a big fan of Sowore himself but that video almost brought me to tears for Nigeria. Can't believe this is happening in 2019. It's a shame — Ayobami (@dondekojo) December 6, 2019

Just watched the video of DSS trying to re-arrest Sowore right in court and I reserve my comments because my mother taught me not to speak in anger. What I'm feeling now is rage so I'll let that whole event swirl around my head and think about it thoroughly before I speak. — Olóyè (@OluniyiGates) December 6, 2019

The desecration of the courtroom today by men of DSS is sad. The forceful re-arrest of Sowore, hours after his release is depressing. Ladies and gentlemen, it is official. A tyrant lives in the Presidential Villa. — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) December 6, 2019

The DSS really went to a court displaying firearms and chased away a sitting judge and then proceeded to rearrested Omoyele Sowore. The videos circulating on social media this early morning is shameful and very disgraceful. Nigeria, this is 2019. Please, Fix up! 😢 — Ediye (@iamOkon) December 6, 2019

What is this fucked up obsession with Sowore? What does he know, why is he so important that they can't let him go despite court orders? Free this man! — Olajide (@_auxano) December 6, 2019

This government is just complicating issues for themselves. Sowore is not even supposed to be a case for them. They just danced to his tune and helping him achieve his plans. Set of gullible advicers are in that cabal — Ajowele Abayomi (@ajowhales_bobo) December 6, 2019

There was an order given since last night, to re-arrest Sowore today or the DSS will pay for it, shot anyone that stops you from arresting him, nothing will happen, and of a truth, nothing will really happen. CardiB is in town she will trend this weekend 😂

Sai Baba fc🙌 — Chief of Port Harcourt (@OpuiyoMike) December 6, 2019