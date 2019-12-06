Femi Falana (SAN), lawyer to the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, has said that the Department of State Services (DSS) abducted his client in court on Friday.

Concise News reports that the DSS rearrested Sowore and took him to its headquarters in Abuja.

The DSS agents pulled their guns in a show of force, causing confusion in the court premises and staff of the court took to their heels, while the judge was reportedly chased out of the court.

The secret service had kept Sowore in custody against court orders for his release before this recent arrest.

Reacting to the rearrest of his client, Falana condemned the action of the secret security service as he plans to challenge the illegal detention of Sowore.

He urged the DSS to obey the rule of law and not result to gangsterism which he said is what is going on in the country.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said the civil society will not allow anybody to treat the rule of law or trample on it.

