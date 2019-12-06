The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally rearrested the convener of #RevolutionNow and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, Concise News reports.

According to Sahara Reporters, the DSS forcefully took the activist to its headquarters in Abuja after the agency tried to rearrest him in court on Friday.

However, reports claim that during the ongoing trial of Sowore and Olawale Bakare on Friday, the DSS disrupted it, trying to re-arrest them.

It claimed that the operatives of the DSS chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and brutalised a reporter with a renowned television station.

Sowore was released by the DSS on Thursday evening after the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered his release within 24 hours, about four months after he was arrested.

The DSS held on to Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, who are standing trial for alleged treasonable felony, since a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered their release on 4 October.

It confirmed that it had received a court order asking it to release Sowore, but said on Friday, November 8, that nobody had turned up at the agency for Sowore.

The presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, on Thursday challenged the DSS for constituting itself into a parallel court and flouting orders.

Sowore was arrested for organising the Revolution Now protest, which the DSS referred to as a treasonable offence.

But Sowore and Bakare pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had filed seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering against the activist.

SHOCKING: Marshall The DSS Operative Who Almost Strangled Sowore Inside The Federal High Courtroom pic.twitter.com/nmGrSWTnOt — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 6, 2019