Nigerians have condemned the re-arrest of the #RevolutionNow covener and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Concise News understands that the DSS forcefully took the activist to its headquarters in Abuja after the agency tried to rearrest him in court on Friday.

During Sowore and Olawale Bakare’s trial, the DSS disrupted it and re-arrested them.

Also, the operatives of the DSS chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and brutalised a reporter with a renowned television station.

Sowore was released by the DSS on Thursday evening after the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered his release within 24 hours, about four months after he was arrested.

Nigerians took to Twitter to condemn the re-arrest, with some describing it as a sad day for the country’s democracy as seen below:

Dear President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo. Invading the court premises to re arrest Sowore will go down as one of the low points of this government, it is an embarrassment to those of us who support the… https://t.co/5bInhEKv1o — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) December 6, 2019

Forget your political affiliation, what happened to Sowore today is an attack on your freedom and dignity as a Nigerian citizen. It should never happen. It is a disgrace on the Nigerian government and it should never be allowed to stand! #FreeSoworeNow #FreeSoworeAlready ! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 6, 2019

Judges can now be chased with Guns. CourtRooms can now be desecrated with turmoil Judgement of the court can note be abused right inside the court. A sad day for democracy.

A sad day for the rule of law.

A sad day with a sad precedent. Sowore, Buhari & the DSS ordeal. — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) December 6, 2019

Sowore would have been treated with respect and decency if he were the leader of Boko Haram or some other mass murderous group of bandits. — Jamal (@JajaPhD) December 6, 2019

This Sowore matter is sooooo ridiculous. 😦 — Simi (@SympLySimi) December 6, 2019

DSS used Gun to Chase the Judge away from her Court & re arrested Sowore with Guns in the Court. See the way they are handling him like a Criminal that killed People. This is the Change you Voted for, the Tyranny get to you soon. — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) December 6, 2019

The desecration of the courtroom today by men of DSS is sad. The forceful re-arrest of Sowore, hours after his release is depressing. Ladies and gentlemen, it is official. A tyrant lives in the Presidential Villa. — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) December 6, 2019

If truly the DSS tried to rearrest Sowore right inside the court this morning, then we are deceiving ourselves thinking twitter alone will solve the current problem. #OccupyNigeriaSeasonII — Henry Shield (@henryshield) December 6, 2019

I don't know what you guys expect Osinbajo to say or do when Buhari is desecrating the sanctity of the judiciary. Osinbajo answers to Buhari, he is a mere errand VP, a condolence minister. If he says too much, Buhari will give him the Sowore treatment and the SW will do nothing. — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) December 6, 2019