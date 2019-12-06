Sowore: How Nigerians Are Reacting To DSS Attempt To Re-arrest Activist
Sowore wrestled down by the DSS in an attempt to arrest him/Twitter

Nigerians have condemned the re-arrest of the #RevolutionNow covener and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Concise News understands that the DSS forcefully took the activist to its headquarters in Abuja after the agency tried to rearrest him in court on Friday.

During Sowore and Olawale Bakare’s trial, the DSS disrupted it and re-arrested them.

Also, the operatives of the DSS chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and brutalised a reporter with a renowned television station.

Sowore was released by the DSS on Thursday evening after the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered his release within 24 hours, about four months after he was arrested.

Nigerians took to Twitter to condemn the re-arrest, with some describing it as a sad day for the country’s democracy as seen below: