The Department of State Services (DSS) wants to re-arrest a human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, according to Sahara Reporters.

Sowore was released by the DSS on Thursday evening after the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered his release within 24 hours, about four months after he was arrested.

However, Sahara Reporters claims that during the ongoing trial of Sowore and Olawale Bakare on Friday, the DSS disrupted it, trying to re-arrest them.

It claimed that the operatives of the DSS chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and brutalised a reporter with a renowned television station, also.

