Nigerian starboy, Wizkid has surprisingly dropped a 7-track EP “Soundman Vol. 1” in the early hours of Friday, giving music lovers hits to grind to during the weekend.

Concise News reports that the announcement of the EP came came as a shock to his fans.

The latest effort features Jamaican artist Chronixx, DJ Tunez, Blaq Jerzee and Kel P.

The 7-song extended playlist consists of songs titled: ‘Ease your mind’, ‘Thankful’, ‘Electric,’

Wizkid who shared the streaming links to his fans further announced that Volume 2 will be out soon: “Vol 2. soon touch before MIL.” MIL is an acronym for Made in Lagos, his upcoming album.

Taken by surprise, music lovers immediately took to the streaming platforms to the artiste who delivered a highlife-inspired sound with dope tracks.

Many music lovers have done nothing but shower praises on the singer for his rendition in the tracks off the EP.

Below are some reactions gathered.

If Wizkid thinks he can wake up one morning, drop a surprise EP album and expect it to bang like he's one special artiste, then he's absolutely right. Artiste of the decade for a reason. I over stan ❤️#soundman — Elvis Tunde (@ManLikeTunde) December 6, 2019

If you don’t like Wizkid’s EP because it’s too calm, please download terry g’s album and stop ranting on the TL. #soundman — Michael OJ (@michealoj_) December 6, 2019

Never let small talks but the money get to me @wizkidayo #Soundman ep straight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rLmwVR2CYT — Legendary Lyon 🍥 (@legendaryting) December 6, 2019

Funnily enough, I just decided to listen to Davido's AGT album for the first time this morning. As I was listening and scrolling through Instagram, I saw Wizkid's post… Oga, I ran back to Apple Music to find my square root. The speed I used to switch to Wizkid's EP 🤣#SoundMan pic.twitter.com/Jl0BJcLkik — Mr. Petty 👑 (@__GoziOleks__) December 6, 2019

Wizkid voice 😭😭😭😭

Every song is entering my body n soul 😢 Wizkid How can you do this to me without giving me notice 🤦🏾‍♀️ #soundman 🔥🔥🔥🦁🦁🦁 — SOUNDMAN EP VOL 1 (@wetwizkid) December 6, 2019

Wizkidwardrobe said it iooo 🤣🤣 haters got nothin to say again hahaha #soundman 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Wizkid is not your mate oooo . 🦁 pic.twitter.com/lcpQrgaVGP — SOUNDMAN EP VOL 1 (@wetwizkid) December 6, 2019