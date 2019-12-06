Wizkid
Wizkid

Nigerian starboy, Wizkid has surprisingly dropped a 7-track EP “Soundman Vol. 1” in the early hours of Friday, giving music lovers hits to grind to during the weekend.

Concise News reports that the announcement of the EP came came as a shock to his fans.

Advertise With Us

The latest effort features Jamaican artist Chronixx, DJ Tunez, Blaq Jerzee and Kel P.

The 7-song extended playlist consists of songs titled: ‘Ease your mind’, ‘Thankful’, ‘Electric,’

Wizkid who shared the streaming links to his fans further announced that Volume 2 will be out soon: “Vol 2. soon touch before MIL.” MIL is an acronym for Made in Lagos, his upcoming album.

Taken by surprise, music lovers immediately took to the streaming platforms to the artiste who delivered a highlife-inspired sound with dope tracks.

Many music lovers have done nothing but shower praises on the singer for his rendition in the tracks off the EP.

Below are some reactions gathered.