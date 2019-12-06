Some Twitter users were stunned after Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel revealed that he completed his tertiary education with almost a first class honour in engineering.

It is no news that Kizz Daniel is a talented music artiste and is gifted in academics too.

Hours ago, a Twitter user had said “so Kizz daniel graduated with a First class degree in engineering? how did I not know this”

In his reaction, the ‘Pak N Go’ crooner immediately correted the tweet, saying he did’t finish with a first class, but he was close to attaining it.

Kizz Daniel said “I actually graduated with a 4.37 CGPA, almost there”

Wowed by such revelation, some users hailed the singer for such performance, despite his talent in music.

Below are some reactions gathered

