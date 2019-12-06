A fresh charge has been leveled against American singer R Kelly, accusing him of arranging to bribe an official as part of a scheme to recruit underage girls for sex.

A revised indictment unveiled on Thursday in federal court, Brooklyn accuses him of causing another person to offer a bribe to an official to create a fake identification document for a person identified by the pseudonym as “Jane Doe” on Aug. 30, 1994.

Jane Doe in the documents, has widely been identified by US media as singer Aaliyah.

They got married in a secret ceremony in Cook County Illinois, when she was 15 and R Kelly was 27.

The certificate, leaked at the time, listed her age as 18.

The marriage was annulled months later because of Aaliyah’s age.

She died in a plane crash in 2001.

Meanwhile, R. Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, told ABC News earlier this year that his client had “no idea” Aaliyah was 15 when they married.

Responding to the New York Times on Thursday, Greenberg said the new charge “does not appear to materially alter the landscape”.

Recall that the embattled singer was arrested in July over alleged child pornography and federal sex trafficking.

R Kelly was charged with five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual assault.