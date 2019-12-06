The Ondo State Police Command has said that the police officer that killed a truck driver along the Akure-Owo Expressroad on Monday has finally surrendered himself for prosecution.

Femi Joseph, the state Police spokesman, told reporters that the officer, Sergeant Idowu Omosuyi showed up at the police headquarters on Thursday, barely twenty-four hours after he was declared wanted by the police authorities.

Concise News reports that Omosuyi, who is attached to the Federal Highway Patrol at a security checkpoint in Uso, along Akure/Owo Federal Highway in the state shot and killed a truck driver after the latter refused to pay him a bribe.

According to Joseph, Omosuyi along with the police officers would face a disciplinary panel as directed by the state police authority.

He explained that the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Udie Adie, had already set up a panel to investigate and also prosecute the erring officer.

According to Joseph, the state Police Command regretted the unfortunate incident and condemned it in its entirety.

He described the killing of the officer as “barbaric and gruesome murder” and commiserated with the family of the slain driver.

He said: “The officer (Sergeant Omoniyi) would now have to face a panel of investigation that was set up by the Commissioner of Police on the case.

“We have repeatedly said that the case would not be swept under the carpet and just as we have assured members of the public that the Nigeria police shall continue to abide by the laws and protect the lives and properties of the people,” he said.