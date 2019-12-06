Nigerians Attack Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi In Spain

Some Nigerians have attacked the Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi on Friday in Madrid, Spain, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the attack took place during a climate change event in the Spanish city, according to a tweet on Amaechi’s handle.

Amaechi noted that the attackers, however, did not harm him as he is doing fine following the incident.

According to the former Rivers State governor, the perpetrators of the act were repelled by the Spanish police.

He also thanked Nigerians for their support and prayers in the tweet on his official handle.

“Some minutes ago,” Amaechi said, “I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain.

“They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers.”