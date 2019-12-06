Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, December 6th, 2019.

Former Governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu and two others have been found guilty of N7.65bn fraud by the Federal High Court in Lagos. The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, sentenced Kalu to 12 years’ imprisonment while he ordered the winding up of Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, charged as the third defendant in the case.

The legal team of the Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, says its client will file a stay of execution after the Federal High Court, Lagos, sentenced him to 12 years in prison over charges tied to N7.2 billion fraud. Justice Muhammed Idris of the court convicted Kalu; former Director of Finance in Abia State, Jones Ude Udeogo; and a company Slok Nigeria Ltd of the alleged offences.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said that the sentencing to jail of former governor of Abia state Orji Kalu over N7.56 billion fraud proves further that the war against corruption is in full force. Chairman of the group, Niyi Akinsiju, said on Thursday that Kalu, being a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was not shielded from prosecution. “For some time, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its supporters had been casting aspersion on the anti-corruption crusade, especially in the run-up to the 2019 elections,” he said.

Diverse reactions have trailed the jailing of a former Abia State governor, Uzor Kalu, to 12 years in prison for an N7.65bn fraud. Reacting to this development, some Nigerians hailed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for fighting corruption, while others expressed reservations over the court ruling.

The Convener of the Revolution Now Protest, Omoyele Sowore, has been released by the Department of State Services (DSS) about four months after he was arrested. The publisher of Sahara Reporters – an online news medium – was released on Thursday evening after the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered his release within 24 hours.

The Senate on Thursday passed the 2020 Appropriation Bill. The lawmakers passed the bill after the Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Barau Jibrin, moved a motion for its passage. The budget was increased from N10.33 trillion presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 8 to N10.6 trillion.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lampooned the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, describing him as a frustrated “account clerk.” Concise News understands that ASUU said this as its members backed out in the enrolment into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly took another twist on Wednesday as 14 seats were declared vacant. Speaker Francis Okiye declared the seats of 12 members-elect who have refused to present themselves for inauguration and two others who didn’t meet the mandatory sitting requirements to continue as members.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has vowed to decline any pension and allowance sent to him by the Rivers State Government. In a tweet on Thursday, the former Rivers state governor said he had never requested or collected a kobo as pension. The minister believes that it is wrong to receive pension as ex-governor of a state while serving as a minister.

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg has hinged the club’s 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on the players’ low confidence. The north London side have not won a match in nine games, their worst run since 1977, as Adam Webster and Neal Maupay scored in the two halves to silence the Emirates.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.