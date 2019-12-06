The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, condemned the reported attack on Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, in Madrid, Spain.

Concise News reports that Amaechi, in Madrid for a climate change event, explained through his Twitter handle that it took the intervention of the Spanish police to bring the situation under control.

“Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain,” the immediate past governor of Rivers state tweeted.

“They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers.”

And while commending the Spanish police for ensuring the attack did not escalate, Dabiri-Erewa appealed to Nigerians to be of good behavior wherever they find themselves.

She said that such incidents ultimately tarnish the country’s image.